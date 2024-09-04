TC Jamrud chairman by-poll on Sept 25

PESHAWAR - The by-election for the vacant seat of Chairman Tehsil Council (TC) Jamrud, district Khyber would be held on September 25, said the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday.

It said that so far 10 candidates have submitted their nomination papers to participate in the by-election.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by September 04, Wednesday. The final list of candidates will be published on September 5, 2024 after allotting election symbols. Polling will be held on 25 September 2024.