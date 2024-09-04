The ending of PTI’s wish

ISLAMABAD - The Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s desire for talks with the powerful establishment almost faces a dead end as now fears loom large over the likelihood of a military trial of former prime minister Imran Khan in connection with May 9 riots.

For the last couple of weeks, incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan has been craving for talks with the military establishment in a move to lessen his party’s troubles, which had started after last year’s violence that erupted following his arrest by a paramilitary force.

The jailed leader in his media interactions stresses that he would not negotiate with the two major political parties – the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) – who are the coalition partners in the central government besides being key stakeholders in the present political dispensation. The argument of cricketer-turned-politician is that there was no use of talking with the political players as the real power lies somewhere else – an opinion that has come under criticism by his political opponents and the incumbent ruling parties.

It may be taken as a ‘confidence building measure’ when, last month, ex-premier Khan changed tack by toning down his rhetoric against the military and the Army Chief General Asim Munir by asking the latter to stay neutral in the present circumstances. He also cautioned General Munir that Shehbaz Sharif administration was trying to pit the military, the PTI and the masses against one another, adding that those involved in May 9 unrest should be brought to book but through evidence. All his comments were altogether self-contradictory from his previous position.

Following this, there were primarily two assessments over this change in position none other than by Khan. One interpretation was that some backdoor talks between the military establishment and the PTI have started and there is the possibility of a deal, paving the way for the release of Khan and his party’s other leadership. At one time, speculations about an expected deal were going the rounds on different social media platforms.

The other view, mostly from opponents of PTI, was that the change in Khan’s tone is a preemptive measure to avoid himself from trial in a military court for his alleged involvement in May 9 violence against civil and military installations.

Earlier this week, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan also said the ongoing stalemate between his party and the army needed to be ended as PTI was only interested in talking to the powers-that-be.

Different developments taking place in Adiala Jail, where Khan is imprisoned, and on the political scene of the country reflect that PTI’s offer or wish for talks is not gaining ground. The reports emerging from the jail show that there is an increased surveillance on the ex-premier with a major reshuffle in the security and other staff deputed around the cell where he is languishing these days.

The ongoing court martial proceedings against former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has also enhanced fears of PTI founder Khan about the eventuality of his trial in a military court. For the same reason, he has knocked at the door of Islamabad High Court to block the possibility of his trial.