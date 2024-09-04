Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Three crush plants sealed

September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

LOWER DIR  -  District Administration Lower Dir here on Tuesday sealed crush plants situated in Samarbagh for creating pollution in the area. According to the information, acting on complaints of the people, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh and Assistant Director Industries inspected various crush plants.  During inspection, three crush plants were sealed for creating pollution and ignoring directives of district administrations.

to maintain area clean and pollution free. The three crush plants were also established on unapproved areas.

District administration has warned action against crush plants that are creating pollution and operating in contravention of the directives of provincial government.

