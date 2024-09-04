Tom Suozzi appointed chairman of Pakistan Caucus in US Congress

Tom Suozzi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress, succeeding the late Sheila Jackson Lee.

Details reveal that Congressman Tom Suozzi was elected to this position and has expressed his commitment to enhancing Pakistan-US bilateral relations.

As the newly appointed Chairman, Suozzi shared his enthusiasm for taking on the caucus's responsibilities.

Following his appointment, Democratic leader Dr. Asif Riaz Qadeer and community leader Tanveer Ahmed met with Suozzi. During their meeting, Dr. Qadeer extended an invitation for Suozzi to visit Pakistan, which he graciously accepted.

Chairman Tom Suozzi is scheduled to visit Pakistan in November this year. During the meeting, he also expressed his support for Pakistan by chanting "Long Live Pakistan."

It's worth mentioning that Suozzi took over the caucus leadership following the passing of former Chairwoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who was known for her steadfast support for Pakistan during natural disasters like floods and earthquakes. The Government of Pakistan recognized her efforts by awarding her the Hilal-e-Pakistan. Tom Suozzi has been serving as a Congressman from New York since 2017.