Tonga revamps lineup with 5 changes for must-win Pacific Nations Cup showdown against Fiji

Tonga has responded to their opening defeat in the by making five changes to their starting XV ahead of their crucial clash with Fiji on Friday.

Following a 43-17 loss to Samoa, Coach Tevita Tu’ifua has restructured his team, introducing three new faces in the forward pack and two in the backline.

Captain Ben Tameifuna will lead a revamped front row, with Jethro Felemi and Solomone Aniseko joining as starters. Flanker Tevita Ahokovi, scrumhalf Aisea Halo, and winger Samuel Tuitupou also move into the starting lineup.

Tonga faces a challenging task, needing to secure a bonus-point victory by at least 27 points while preventing Fiji from earning any points to keep their semi-final hopes alive.