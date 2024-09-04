Trade deficit narrows by 4.2pc to $3.6b in 2 months on strong exports

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s trade deficit has shrunk by 4.2 percent to $3.6 billion in the first two months (July and August) of the current fiscal year. According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s trade deficit narrowed by 4.2 percent during July to August period of this year.

The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $3.6 billion as against $3.7 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 14 percent to $5.1 billion during the first two months of the ongoing financial year as compared to $4.4 billion in the same month of the last year. Meanwhile, imports increased by 5.67 percent to $8.6 billion during the July and August period of the year 2024-25 as compared with $8.2 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year. The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit narrowed by 20.54 percent on a month-on-month basis to $1.7 billion in August this year as against $2.1 billion in July. Exports have recorded 15.93 percent increase to $2.7 billion in August 2024 when compared to $2.4 billion in July 2024. On the other hand, the imports have recorded a 1.25 percent decrease to $4.8 billion in August 2024.

The trade deficit narrowed by only 12.03 percent on a year-on-year basis to $1.7 billion in August 2024 compared to $1.9 billion in August 2023. Imports have increased by 4.92 percent on a YoY basis and remained $4.4 billion in August 2024 compared to $4.2 billion in August 2023. Exports have enhanced by 18.9 percent on a YoY basis and remained $2.7 billion in August 2024 compared to $2.3 billion in August 2023. The ministry of finance had noted that on the external front, exports, imports and worker’s remittances (WRs) are following an upward trend. For the outlook, it is expected that exports will remain within the range of $2.5-3.2 billion, imports $4.5-5.0 billion and WRs $2.6-3.3 billion in August 2024. In its recent report, the ministry stated that the external account position improved due to tangible increase in exports and remittances despite upsurge in imports. During July FY2025, the current account deficit shrank to $0.2 billion compared to $ 0.7 billion last year. Goods exports increased by 12.9 percent, reaching $2.4 billion while imports were recorded at $4.8 billion, compared to $4.1 billion last year (16.3% growth). This has led to a goods trade deficit of $2.4 billion, up from $2.0 billion last year.