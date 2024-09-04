Two alleged robbers killed in encounter: Police

KARACHI - Two suspected robbers were killed in a shootout with police near Link Road, close to Cadet College in the Memon Goth police precinct.

According to SHO Tahir Qadri of Memon Goth Police Station, one of the deceased robbers has been identified as Parvez, while the identity of the second robber remains unknown. On Tuesday morning, a Suzuki van loaded with vegetables, driven by a driver and two vegetable vendors from Thatta, was en route to the vegetable market when it was intercepted by armed robbers on motorcycles. One robber boarded the Suzuki while the other rode ahead on a motorcycle.

The robbers forced the Suzuki off Link Road and began looting. Police patrolling the area noticed the Suzuki descending from Link Road and approached the scene. Upon spotting the police, the robbers opened fire, prompting the police to return fire. Both robbers were killed at the scene.

Police recovered firearms, mobile phones, cash, and a motorcycle from the robbers’ possession, all reportedly stolen from the vendors.

SHO Qadri confirmed that the bodies of the deceased robbers have been sent to the hospital for legal formalities, and the recovered weapons are being forwarded for forensic analysis. Police are also verifying the criminals’ records and continuing their investigation.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Peer Goth area of Khairpur district of Sindh, TV channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two tribal groups opened fire on each other to settle an old dispute near the Peer Goth area of Khairpur district. As a result, one person died on the spot while three others sustained injuries. Several houses were also damaged during the firing incident in the same area. Police rushed to the site and tried to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.