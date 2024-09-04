Two children injured in knife attack at Czech school

Prague - Czech police said two children were injured in a knife attack by a pupil at a primary school in the western city of Domazlice on Tuesday.

Police said on X the perpetrator was detained “within several minutes” and that the two children’s lives were not in jeopardy. “A girl pupil attacked her schoolmates with a knife. Two children were injured and their parents have been informed,” police said. “Both injured children, whose lives are not threatened, are undergoing treatment just like another child who was in shock,” they added. The school said on Facebook it had cancelled classes for older children “because of an extraordinary event”, while younger children stayed at the school. The attack happened on the second day of the school year. Domazlice is near the Czech Republic’s western border with Germany.