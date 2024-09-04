Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two medical stores sealed, one arrested

APP
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Two medical stores were sealed and a medicine dealer arrested over violations in Sargodha on Tuesday. According to official sources, acting on the directives of the Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, the Deputy Drug Controller of Shahpur Faheem Zia conducted raids and found that Zubair medical Store in Jahanabad and Zahid medical stores in Head Muhammadabad store were selling controlled drugs, expired medicines, and other drugs without the required licenses and records. The team sealed the medical stores.  Additionally, a drug dealer named Habibullah was arrested red-handed while illegally selling drugs. The medicines were seized cases were sent to the District Quality Control Board, Sargodha, for further legal action.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024