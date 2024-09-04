U-turn for traffic opened in Peshawar

Peshawar - As a result of the concerted efforts of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq, the authorities opened a U-turn for traffic near Takhto Jamaat Peshawar Saddar Road.

It was a long-standing demand of traders of the Saddar road to open the U-turn for all traffic which has been fulfilled after concerted efforts of the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq who along with trade leaders took up the issue with the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Executive Officer Cantonment Board Peshawar, SP Traffic and Station Commander Peshawar Cantt in an affluent manner, resulted the authorities open U-turn for all traffic.

Fuad Ishaq in a statement, here on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to all senior officials concerned for fulfilment of this long-standing demand of the traders of the Saddar Road Peshawar.