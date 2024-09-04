UN chief calls for bridging AI gap, warns of ‘uneven’ risks

The UN chief on Tuesday called for bridging the artificial intelligence (AI) gap in developing nations and warned of ‘uneven’ risks posed by the high-tech development.

Antonio Guterres was addressing a four-day capacity-building workshop on AI, co-hosted by the UN and China in Shanghai.

Representatives from nearly 40 countries are attending the event which will end on Friday.

“Without adequate guardrails, AI could further exacerbate inequalities and digital divides and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable,” warned Guterres, according to an official statement.

Calling for seizing the historic opportunity to lay the foundations for inclusive governance of AI, the UN chief said: “Interconnected AI centers across different countries and continents can accelerate the advancement of AI, promote data diversity and inclusivity, and foster cooperation rather than competition.”

Emphasizing international cooperation and solidarity in AI promotion, Guterres said: “The United Nations is uniquely placed to promote digital cooperation and support the global exchange of AI models and talent.”

While the UN General Assembly has adopted two resolutions on the matters related to the AI, Guterres said his high-level advisory body on the AI is set to issue its final report later this month.

The UN chief said the body has made a series of recommendations including creating an AI capacity development network, establishing a global fund on AI for the sustainable development goals and developing a global data framework, so that local AI ecosystems can flourish.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the workshop aims to facilitate the Global South countries to “gain a deep understanding of the current status and trend of AI technology development and bridge the digital divide.”