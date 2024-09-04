Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UoS holds graduation ceremony

APP
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -  The University of Sargodha (UoS) recently hosted a prestigious graduation ceremony to honor its outstanding graduates on Tuesday. The event was marked by the distribution of medals, certificates, and cash prizes to students who excelled in their respective fields. Distinguished academicians and university officials graced the occasion with their presence.  While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf emphasised the significance of higher education in shaping the nation’s future.  He underscored the university’s commitment to providing quality education and nurturing future leaders. The Vice Chancellor University of Science and Technology Abbottabad, Prof Dr Mujaddid Awan, also addressed the gathering, congratulating the graduating class on their achievements.

The event concluded with a reception where the graduates celebrated their accomplishments.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024