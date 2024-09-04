Urdu translation of book ‘The Prophet’s Heir: The Life of Ali ibn Abi Talib’ launched

ISLAMABAD - Renowned author and professor at Washington National Defense University, Dr. Hassan Abbas has emphasized the need to re-imagine Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) to appreciate the relevance of his teachings in today’s world and to combat sectarianism and divisive forces operating in Ummah.

Dr Abbas, a professor of international relations at National Defense University Washington DC, made these remarks at the launch of the Urdu translation of his book, “The Prophet’s Heir: The Life of Ali ibn Abi Talib” hosted by the Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI). The Urdu translation, titled “Warith Rasool (SAAW) Haider Karar Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS),” joins previous translations in Arabic and Persian.

Notably, this book, first published by Yale University Press in 2021, is the first biography of Imam Ali published by a Western academic publisher and is now used as a textbook in academic courses on Islam at Harvard and other Western universities.

Dr. Abbas highlighted that his book offers a nuanced narrative of Islam, showcasing Ali’s legacy as a bridge builder for uniting the Ummah.

He criticized conventional histories for presenting biased accounts of Imam Ali’s life, which often deter readers from seeking the truth.

Dr. Abbas also stressed the importance of Imam Ali’s letter to Malik Al Ashtar, a seminal framework for good governance, which he believes deserves wider readership and application.

Chairperson IPI Dr Shireen Mazari, on this occasion, said that deviation from Imam Ali’s (AS) path has contributed to the rise of extremism, which can be addressed by revitalizing authentic Islamic scholarship, fostering empathy and compassion, and addressing socio-economic grievances.

By embracing Imam Ali’s (AS) teachings, individuals can cultivate spiritual growth, critical thinking, and constructive activism, ultimately creating a more just and peaceful world.

Dr Mazari said Imam Ali’s life right from the start is so inextricably linked to Prophet Muhammad (SAAW)’s that to study the history of Islam and the life of the Prophet PBUH you have to study the life and role of Ali.

Former Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, while commenting on Dr Abbas’ book, said, “with lively and accessible prose, the author has brought Ali to life for a new generation. His work is a fine introduction to Ali’s life as well as significance in Islamic history.”

Poet Iftikhar Arif lamented that many historical accounts related to Islam, which are available for reading, were marred by biases to the extent of complete omission of literature from the opposing sectarian perspective, thereby presenting a skewed and incomplete narrative.

However, he noted that he found Dr Abbas too cautious while describing the historical events.