Urgent Need for Inclusion of Physical Activities in Education

As a concerned student and citizen, I am inspired by Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, which has brought immense pride to Pakistan and showcased the incredible potential of our youth. However, this achievement also highlights a pressing issue: the lack of encouragement and infrastructure for physical education in our country.

As a student, I have personally experienced the minimal emphasis placed on physical activities within our education system. For instance, during the first semester, we have a course titled “Physical Education” which, ironically, involves no physical activities. Instead of engaging in sports or games, students are confined to memorising the rules of sports and learning about the human body without any practical application. This approach not only undermines the true essence of physical education but also discourages student participation.

Arshad Nadeem’s success story exemplifies the power of determination and perseverance, even with limited resources and a lack of proper facilities and government support. His journey serves as an inspiration and a reminder of the untapped potential of our youth.

Therefore, I urge the concerned authorities to integrate physical activities into the curriculum at all levels of education, from primary to higher education. Sports and physical education should not only be theoretical but also practical, fostering a healthy society. In doing so, we can ensure that our children will grow into both academically and athletically competent individuals who can represent Pakistan on the international stage.

YUMNA HASSAN LATKI,

Karachi.