US reaffirms support for Pakistan amid rising attacks

Amid rising acts of terrorism in Pakistan, the United States has reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan in its battle against extremism. The State Department emphasized this stance during a daily news briefing on Tuesday.

State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller addressed concerns about recent deadly attacks in Balochistan, where more than 70 people were killed, including 23 in Musakhail. In that attack, armed men targeted passengers, pulling them from buses and trucks before shooting them after verifying their identities.

"The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism," Miller stated. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and condemned the attacks, highlighting the deep impact of such violence on the Pakistani people.

In response to queries about Iran’s recent warning to Pakistan regarding the completion of a pipeline project and the potential $18 billion fine, Miller affirmed that the US would persist in imposing sanctions on Iran. He advised caution for those considering business dealings with the country, underscoring the possible consequences.

Miller also noted that addressing Pakistan's energy needs remains a priority for the United States. "Helping Pakistan address its energy shortage is a priority for the United States, and we continue to discuss energy security with the Government of Pakistan," he said.

The US reaffirmation of support comes at a critical time as Pakistan faces increasing challenges from terrorism and seeks international cooperation to bolster its security and economic stability.