Vector surveillance of 2,328 hotspots being conducted in Lodhran

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rauf Mahar said on Tuesday that vector surveillance of 2,328 hotspots was being carried out across the district to prevent the spread of dengue virus. He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention here at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting reviewed the preventive measures taken to combat dengue. The DC urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to support the government’s efforts in preventing dengue.

He informed that 121 larvae had so far been identified and disposed of across the district.

During the current year, indoor vector surveillance at over 1.2 million households, while sweeping of 418,640 outdoor hotspots has been carried out.

Additionally, 279 indoor and 73 outdoor teams have been deployed for dengue prevention and vector surveillance across the district. Specific indoor and outdoor teams have been assigned in Tehsil Lodhran, Kehror Pakka, and Dunyapur. He stressed that the district administration and citizens should work together for complete and effective dengue prevention. He urged the citizens to install protective nets on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes and ensure that no water was accumulated in their homes. District Health Officer and Focal Person for Dengue Dr Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director Food Authority Tahir Saeed, and other officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.