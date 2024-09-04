Widespread rains likely across Sindh, northeast Balochistan, south Punjab: PMD

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted widespread rain-wind and thundershowers across Sindh, northeast and south Balochistan, and south Punjab during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls are expected in these regions, which may cause localized flooding in vulnerable areas.

Isolated rain and thundershowers are likely in northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The PMD has reported that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were currently penetrating the southern and eastern parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also influencing the weather over Kashmir and its adjoining areas, leading to varied weather patterns across the country. During the past 24 hours, significant rain, accompanied by winds and thundershowers, has been recorded across various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and southeastern Sindh, northern and southeastern Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Notably, Narowal in Punjab received 68mm of rainfall, while Sialkot recorded up to 55mm. In Sindh, Mithi saw significant rainfall of 63mm. Balochistan’s Barkhan received 10mm of rain, and Gupis in Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 6mm.

The highest temperatures recorded today were in Sibbi, reaching a scorching 43 C, followed by Nokkundi and Dalbandin at 40 C. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to take necessary precautions, especially in regions prone to heavy rainfalls and flooding. The PMD continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary.