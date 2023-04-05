Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi administration, on Tuesday, during the ongoing campaign to check with profiteers took action against 125 vendors and imposed fines of more than Rs 600,000 while 2 shops were also sealed in District South. Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, also directed all deputy commissioners to continue the action against the illegal profiteers, said a statement issued here.

The administration on the 13th of Ramazan imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on 7 flour sellers, a fine of Rs159,000 on 12 bakeries, a fine of Rs 32,000 on 12 poultry shops, Rs 69,000 on 18 grocery stores, Rs 27,000 on 8 meat sellers, Rs 13,000 on 16 vegetable sellers, Rs 83,000 on 27 fruit sellers and Rs 171,000 on milk sellers.