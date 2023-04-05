Share:

Lahore - The Minister primary and secondary healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir, has said that bio-medical equipments including 1500 beds worth rs450 million lying in stores for the last three years have now been cleared within two weeks and dispatched to the DhQ and ThQ hospitals.

The past regime has played politics and done nothing for patients’ welfare, he observed. Dr Jamal Nasir expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting of the project Management Unit (pMU) to review the ongoing development projects. The minister said that 300 new ultrasound machines and 200 ambulances have also been handed over to the health facilities to improve performance. Dr Jamal Nasir urged the doctors, nurses and paramedics to behave nicely with the visiting patients.

The minister was informed that around 125 hospitals of the province are being revamped expeditiously while 41 hospitals have already been revamped. he said that development projects worth rs1 billion have been completed during last financial year. The minister also hailed the performance of the pMU.