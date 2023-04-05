FAISALABAD - The Food Department will procure 532,810 metric tonnes of wheat in the division. As many as 40 procurement centres have been set up at various points to facilitate farmers and issuance of gunny bags (bardana). Deputy Director Umar Sarwar told media here on Tuesday that 110,000 metric tonnes wheat procurement target had been set for Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts, 262,810 metric tonnes for district Jhang and 50,000 metric tonnes for district Chiniot. At least 40 wheat procurement centres, including 11 in district Faisalabad, 7 in TT Singh, 17 in Jhang and five in district Chiniot have been established. Total 754,689 bardana, including 725,952 PP bags and 28,737 jute bags, would be distributed among farmers, he added.
