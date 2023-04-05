Share:

FAISALABAD - The Food Depart­ment will procure 532,810 metric tonnes of wheat in the division. As many as 40 procurement centres have been set up at various points to facilitate farm­ers and issuance of gunny bags (bardana). Deputy Director Umar Sarwar told media here on Tuesday that 110,000 metric tonnes wheat procurement tar­get had been set for Fais­alabad and Toba Tek Singh districts, 262,810 metric tonnes for district Jhang and 50,000 metric tonnes for district Chiniot. At least 40 wheat procurement cen­tres, including 11 in district Faisalabad, 7 in TT Singh, 17 in Jhang and five in dis­trict Chiniot have been es­tablished. Total 754,689 bardana, including 725,952 PP bags and 28,737 jute bags, would be distributed among farmers, he added.