ISLAMABAD - The Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has offered admissions in various academic programmes in the second phase of the spring semester 2023 for overseas Pakistani and other international students. According to an AIOU spokesman, programmes offered in this phase include 2.5-year and 4-year BS Programs, Associate degree (BA, B.Com), B.Ed (1.5 Years, 2.5 Years and 4 Years) and oneyear Postgraduate Diplomas. Students can apply using the online mode only and the last date for admission is April 18.

Apart from overseas Pakistanis, residents of other countries could also enroll in these programs to increase their educational qualifications, he said. AIOU is the only university in the country providing educational opportunities for Pakistanis living across the world.