LOUGHBOROUGH - Former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan has been banned for two years from all sports after returning a positive dope test result, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said on Tuesday.

Amir underwent a dope test following his defeat against Kell Brooks in February, last year, which returned a positive result for the anabolic agent ostarine. Ostarine – present on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list – is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone and isprohibited in all sports at all times. Amir, who received a twoyear ban over the doping violation, had already retired from professional boxing in May last year, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance.

His argument was accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January. His ban began on April 6, 2022 and will expire on April 5 next year. “The amount that was in my system could have come from shaking peoples’ hands. I don’t know what the drug was in my system. I will give my views, but, like I say, I have never cheated in my life. I would never cheat. “I am a retired fighter, and I have got this two-year ban now, which is quite strange. I have already retired anyway. No comeback plans at all.”