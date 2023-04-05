Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 42 suspected smugglers on charges of narcotics smuggling during countywide operations, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Tuesday.

He added the ANF also seized 1528.299 kg drugs, worth 27.854 million US dollars internationally from the possession of the smugglers. Of the 42 suspects, he said, 4 smugglers are women and 2 foreigners while the force impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 40 counter narcotics operations throughout the country, he said. The seized drugs comprised 134.25 kg Opium, 19.482 kg heroin, 1366.081 kg hashish, 7.952 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.350 kg Marijuana, 56 gram Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tablets) and 128 gram MDMA Powder, he said.

He added that ANF Balochistan recovered 1091.35 kg drugs in 5 operations while arrested 3 persons including a foreigner involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 57.35 Kg Opium and 1034 Kg Hashish. ANF North recovered 268.408 Kg drugs in 15 operations, arrested 23 persons including 4 women and 1 foreigner in drugs smuggling and impounded 7 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 57.700 Kg Opium, 14.335 Kg Heroin, 194.317 Kg Hashish, 2 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 56 Gram Ecstasy Tab (100 x Tablets). ANF Sindh recovered 59.683 Kg drugs in 7 operations while arrested 8 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 4.095 Kg Heroin, 51.300 Kg Hashish, 4.160 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 128 Gram MDMA Powder. ANF KP recovered 55.818 Kg drugs in 7 operations while arrested 5 persons involved in drugs smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 54.026 Kg Hashish and 1.792 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Punjab recovered 53.04 Kg drugs in 6 operations while arrested 3 persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 19.200 Kg Opium, 1.052 Kg Heroin, 32.438 Kg Hashish and 350 gram Marijuana. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.