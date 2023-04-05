Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) of Pakistan has sought applications for the fourth batch of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) till April 16. An official of NAVTTC, Malik Ramzan told APP here on Tuesday that with the special interest of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the fourth batch has started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad.

He said that more than 1,000 top universities and technical institutions of Pakistan have been included in this programme for free education and training to the youth in various disciplines. Under the program, more than 100 conventional trades including beautician, fashion designing, electrician solar, heavy machinery operator, etc, and more than 150 hi-tech trades.