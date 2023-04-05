Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Tuesday said that top level arrangements are under process for the smooth holding of 1st Ramzan Sports Series 2023 competitions.

It may be noted here that the 1st Ramzan Sports Series 2023 will be organized from April 7 to 11, 2023 on the directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The teams from all divisions will participate in the competitions of hockey, football, kabaddi, badminton and table tennis whereas 12 teams of Lahore cricket clubs will compete in the tape ball cricket event. Dr Asif said all the participating teams will be provided the best facilities during the event. “Ramzan Sports Series will provide a suitable platform to potential athletes of the province to exhibit their talent in the six games.”

The SBP DG said overall, 768 men and women athletes from all divisions will take part in the 5-day Ramzan Sports Series. “Besides them there will be 135 team officials to look after multiple team affairs of their respective squads,” he added.

Dr Asif said as many as 72 players (8 players per team) and 15 officials will participate in Punjab Badminton Championship of Ramzan Sports Series. “156 players (13 players per team) and 25 in Lahore Cricket Championship, 162 players (18 players per team) and 30 officials in Punjab Hockey Championship, 162 players (18 players per team) and 25 officials in Punjab Football Championship, 144 players (16 players per team) and 25 officials in Punjab Kabaddi Championship while 72 players (8 players per team) and 15 officials will feature in Punjab Table Tennis Championship of Ramzan Sports Series.”