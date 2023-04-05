Share:

ISLAMABAD - With a special emphasis on the youth among the Belt and Road countries, “Asia Youth Leaders Forum/the 4th Global Trend Conference” was held in China’s Guangzhou region, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The three-day forum featured Asian youth representatives and guests discussed diverse topics such as high-quality development, healthcare, global trends and finance. Pakistan’s voice has been of particular interest to the attendees, as the country serves as the critical partner of CPEC, especially given that nearly 70% of its population is under the age of 30. “Thanks to CPEC, Pakistan is currently experiencing a phase of high-quality development, which is not only fuelling accelerated economic growth but also generating a strong demand for vocational education from China to help modernise the country’s infrastructure.”

Muhammad Ammar, Vice Secretary General of the recently launched China-Pakistan International Industry-Education Cooperation Alliance (CPIIECA), shared his observation as a guest speaker at the forum. He said, “We need to enhance the vocational skills, professional ethics, and e-commerce capabilities of Pakistani youth to boost local productivity.” Chinese and Pakistani education professionals are actively seeking ways to address the demand for highly skilled technical talent from Chinese industries operating within CPEC. In February this year, China-Pakistan International Industry-Education Cooperation Alliance Initiative (CPIIECA) was launched in Beijing, China.

The alliance is at full speed to implement the Chinese export-oriented industrial development model and demonstrating vocational skills training courses in Pakistan’s economic zones. “We are set to infuse Pakistan’s vocational education system with 210 Chinese branch campuses and 36 Sino-Pak vocational education centres of excellence across Pakistan, in the hopes of nurturing a talented pool of young individuals.” The forum, which saw the participation of almost 400 guests and young representatives from different Asian nations through “online+offline” channels, has indeed paved the way for a distinctive platform for youths from diverse Asian countries to cultivate communication and exchange ideas.