Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday urged courts to balance the scales of justice while addressing a lawyers' convention in Rawalpindi.

During his speech, Mr Tarar highlighted a recent case (Punjab election case) where five judges had different opinions on whether to issue the date for elections in Punjab.

According to Mr Tarar, three of the judges ordered the governor to issue the date, while two agreed with the opinion of the other two honourable judges who had earlier dismissed the case.

Mr Tarar then stated that within 30 minutes of the decision, the prime minister and the attorney general had claimed that the case was dismissed by a majority of four judges as opposed to three.

Mr Tarar expressed his disappointment that the matter was not heard by a full bench, despite the request of the government to do so. He added that the welfare of lawyers was always a priority for his party.

He went on to praise the role of lawyers in getting the scales of justice balanced and helping the country out of crises. He said zealous lawyers had given a clear message to the courts to balance the scales of justice.

The law minister's message was delivered in the context of a broader debate around the judiciary's independence and neutrality, particularly given the ongoing political instability in the country.