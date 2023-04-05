Share:

QUETTA - Balo­chistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 1091.35-kg drugs in five operations while arrested three persons includ­ing a foreigner involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seizure was made during the last one week, a handout issued by the ANF said on Tuesday. The seized drugs comprised 57.35-kg opium and 1,034-kg hashish. “All cases have been registered at respec­tive ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process,” it further added.