LAHORE - Pakistan’s Under-14 tennis team will be participating in the World Group of the World Junior Tennis (WJT) Team Championship finals after 27 years.

The matches shall take place in Prostejov, Czech Republic in August. The team made it to the top 4 after beating Iran, Indonesia, and Australia in the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying in Kuching, Malaysia. After winning against Hong Kong in the semifinal round, the team lost the final match against Japan in Asia/ Oceania Final Qualifying round. However, they had already confirmed their place in the world group after winning against Australia in the quarterfinal match. The brilliant duo, Abubakar Talha and Hamza Roman, created history by thumping Australia which is considered to be one of the strongest teams in the championship.

The players have shared their happiness while ensuring more such occasions of celebration and pride in the field of sports at a global level. They also gave credit to Bard foundation and Ace Tennis academy for their continuous efforts and contribution to this victory today. BARD Foundation MD Mehreen Dawood said, “It is a matter of great honour that such young kids are winning laurels for the country and making Pakistan proud nationally as well as internationally.

The credit goes to all the coaches at Ace Tennis academy who are working hard to nourish these gems, who are capable of winning international laurels for Pakistan.” Founder of Ace Tennis Academy, Aisam ul Haq, says, “We fervently wish that no kid is left behind in fulfilling his dreams only due to financial constraints. Pakistan is full of talented players; all they need is a little assistance and someone to believe in their capabilities. This is why we started this program to prepare them physically for any and every opportunity. Alhamdulliah! They have started giving results at national and world level.”