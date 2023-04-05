Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday no justice ever heard the case of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s “murder”.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan’s first liver transplant centre at PIMS Gambat and the ceremony of laying foundation stone for the health city and medicine unit, he said courts that put Muslim world leader Bhutto on gallows were lecturing on who Sicilian mafia was. “Justice is not served in this country,” he added.

He went on to say that these institutions were oblivious to [provide justice to] former president Parvez Musharraf, adding that an incompetent prime minister had been imposed on us who brought the financial crisis to the country. He asked if judges did not notice when he was imposed. “Why were they not bothered to take suo motu notice then,” he asked.

The PPP chairman claimed SC judges were not willing to share their powers with their fellow judges, adding that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari trickled his powers down to parliament when he was the president. “Fight for “Lahore Fort [Punjab]” will sink the country,” he added.

Mr Bhutto said Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah should continue his duty. He said the fight for Punjab should not stymie development projects in Sindh. ”The PPP will answer undemocratic forces by securing Punjab,” he added.