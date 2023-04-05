Share:

English has become a global language and its importance cannot be overstated. It is the language of international communication, commerce, and education. From traveling abroad to doing a job or running a business, proficiency in English is essential for anyone seeking a viable future. However, in many regions of Pakistan, people are still deprived of this opportunity. Educational institutions have failed to emphasize English language learning, which is a saddening reality.

The lack of emphasis on English language learning is evident when students, bachelors, and even faculties themselves find it difficult to read books that are published in English or give interviews in that medium. The system that focuses only on rote-learning, memorization, and written tests is oblivious to the problems that students face throughout many stages of life because they lack the backbone of academic language learning.

This is a grave issue that needs immediate attention from the authorities. A comprehensive approach must be adopted to ensure English language learning in primary schools. The authorities must realize that the ability to speak, read, and write in English is vital for students to thrive in the globalized world. By emphasizing English language learning in primary school, students will be better equipped to pursue higher education, participate in international forums, and access global opportunities in their professional careers.

A lack of emphasis on English language learning in many regions of Pakistan is a serious problem that cannot be overlooked. The authorities must take a proactive approach to ensure that English language learning is emphasized in primary schools. This will pave the way for students to succeed in all spheres of life, and enable them to contribute to the global community.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.