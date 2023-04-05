Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday extended the deadline for ongoing Pakistan’s first-ever digital popula­tion and housing census till April 10. The move is aimed at ensuring com­plete coverage of the population and leftover houses.t The 7th popula­tion and housing census was to be officially culmi­nated today (April 4). Ac­cording to a notification issued by the PBS, the last date for the ongoing census has been extend­ed on the recommenda­tion of the provincial census commissioners, the chief census commis­sioner.It further said that body has approved the extension of the census fieldwork for six days.