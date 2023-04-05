ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday extended the deadline for ongoing Pakistan’s first-ever digital population and housing census till April 10. The move is aimed at ensuring complete coverage of the population and leftover houses.t The 7th population and housing census was to be officially culminated today (April 4). According to a notification issued by the PBS, the last date for the ongoing census has been extended on the recommendation of the provincial census commissioners, the chief census commissioner.It further said that body has approved the extension of the census fieldwork for six days.
