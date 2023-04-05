ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial yesterday directed Supreme Court (SC) registrar Ishrat Hussain not to leave the office immediately. The federal cabinet the other day had withdrawn the services of the SC registrar after apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa challenged the authority of the registrar who, he said, had no right to annul a judicial order, and asked him to leave the office. Later, Secretary Establishment Division also issued a notification in this regard. In a letter written to the registrar of the Supreme Court, Justice Isa had said the chief justice of Pakistan also could not issue any administrative order against a judicial order, and that the registrar’s circular of March 31 was a violation of the judgement of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court. Justice Isa further wrote that the registrar should be aware of his constitutional responsibility as a senior officer and that if he knew that the case in question was heard under suo motu No 4/2022 Article 184/3, he should not have issued the circular. He also advised Registrar Ishrat Ali to leave the charge of the post. He emphasised that under Article 175/3, judiciary and administration were completely separate, and the Constitution was enforced on the registrar just like any other citizen of the country.
