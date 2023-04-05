Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandi­al yesterday directed Su­preme Court (SC) regis­trar Ishrat Hussain not to leave the office immediately. The federal cabinet the oth­er day had withdrawn the services of the SC registrar after apex court judge Jus­tice Qazi Faez Isa challenged the authority of the registrar who, he said, had no right to annul a judicial order, and asked him to leave the office. Later, Secretary Establish­ment Division also issued a notification in this regard. In a letter written to the regis­trar of the Supreme Court, Justice Isa had said the chief justice of Pakistan also could not issue any administrative order against a judicial or­der, and that the registrar’s circular of March 31 was a violation of the judgement of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court. Justice Isa further wrote that the registrar should be aware of his constitutional responsi­bility as a senior officer and that if he knew that the case in question was heard un­der suo motu No 4/2022 Ar­ticle 184/3, he should not have issued the circular. He also advised Registrar Ish­rat Ali to leave the charge of the post. He emphasised that under Article 175/3, judicia­ry and administration were completely separate, and the Constitution was enforced on the registrar just like any other citizen of the country.