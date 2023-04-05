Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Tuesday predicted mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over provincial metropolis Peshawar, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North & South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts. During last 24 hours rain-thunderstorms occurred over most districts of the province. Rain recorded (in mm): Dir 34, Malam Jabba 22, Kalam 21, Drosh & Balakot (each) 16, Saidu Sharif 15, Kakul, Mirkhani, Cherat & Mamad-Gut 13, Timergara 11, Parachinar 09, Bunner & Risalpur (each) 08, Pattan 06, Peshawar, Takht Bhai & Chitral (each) 03, Kohat 02.