LAHORE - A sessions judge on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti, for­mer principal secretary to chief min­ister Punjab, in a money laundering case. The court ordered Bhatti to fur­nish surety bonds of Rs 500, 000 for availing the relief of the bail. Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool heard the bail petition of Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Bhatti’s counsel argued before the court that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against his client under section 3 and 4 of Anti-money Laundering Act. He submitted that all charges were baseless and pleaded with court for grant of bail to his client