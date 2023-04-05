Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in the targeted killing of seven people, including traffic and district police officials, in Karachi.

According to the CTD officials, cases have been registered against the suspect under the provisions of murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

The CTD in-charge said the arrested suspect Farazul Hasan and his accomplices killed a traffic official, Muhammad Mansha, in 2014. Muhammad Mansha was on duty at Traffic Signal Chowrangi No 1 Nazimabad along with his fellow officers, when he lost his life at the hands of the criminal.

In 2014, the suspect also killed police officer Shahid near Paposh Nagar Sharaf Community Hall. The suspect killed the police officer to avenge the death of his step-brother. The suspect’s father Qazi Waheed was also involved in the murder as he was spying on the official for his son.