Share:

SIALKOT - A dacoit was injured while another managed to escape near Sabzi Mandi Aime­nabad here on Tuesday. According a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, two dacoits snatched cash and mobile phone from a shopkeeper near Sabzi Mandi Aimena­bad Road. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper opened fire on them. As a result, one dacoit was injured while the other fled away. The injured ac­cused, 27-year-old Atif Ali, was shifted to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.