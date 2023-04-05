Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a consultative meeting on the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision regarding the general elections in Punjab on Wednesday.

The ECP will review the verdict given by the three-member bench of the Supreme Court in the meeting, which is to be held at 11 am today [Wednesday].

The lawyers of the ECP will give a briefing and will also discuss the legal aspects and prospects of the implementation on the apex court’s decision. The electoral watchdog’s decision about the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was nullified by the court on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday declared the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding delay in elections in Punjab null and void, ordering polls on May 14.

Apex court's three-member bench, headed by Chief Justiece Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, issued the unanimous verdict reserved on Monday after hearing arguments from parties concerned.

It also ruled that the ECP carried out an unconstitutional act by delaying the polls.