The Supreme Court announced its much-awaited verdict on Tuesday as it ruled that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly till Oct 8 was “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the province. The decision does not come as a surprise, neither does the PML-N’s hue and cry following it, but this matter is far from resolved and will further prolong the political and constitutional crisis holding the country hostage.

The Supreme Court has unequivocally pushed back against the ECP decision to push the election date to October 8 and has sought to allay all the concerns outlined by the electoral watchdog regarding the prerequisites to holding free and fair elections.

The court noted that the ECP had categorically stated that it would have to be provided with the necessary aid and assistance by the executive authorities in the provinces and the Center to hold the elections. Therefore, the SC has directed the federal government to release election funds worth Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10 for elections to the assemblies of Punjab and KP. Further, the court also instructed the Punjab caretaker government, inspector general and chief secretary (security) to provide the electoral body with a security plan by April 10. With the federal government being ordered to provide a plan to the ECP by April 17, the electoral watchdog has little wiggle room, but this verdict may trigger a debate over jurisdiction between the SC and ECP.

As expected, the government is opposing the ruling and arguing that a decision should have been made with the collective wisdom of a full court. PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz’s choice of language against the decision is only a trailer of how antagonistic this battle will be as aspersions are being cast on the three-member bench that issued the verdict.

The fact of the matter is that while the court has given the right decision as many legal experts point out, the procedure adopted has given rise to another crisis of the court’s own making. The failure to build consensus within the court and to form a full court has given the government room to cry foul over the decision. The government will employ every tactic it can to ensure that the implementation of this order is delayed and the circus shall continue at the expense of the country and its citizens.