Share:

ISLAMABAD - After a year in office, former jour­nalist Fahd Husain announced on Tuesday that he has resigned as special assistant to the prime min­ister on public policy and strategic communication. “Grateful to PM Shehbaz for giving me an oppor­tunity to serve in public office. I witnessed first-hand how PM navi­gated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better,” tweeted Husain. While thanking Husain for his service, PM Shehbaz said that he “greatly ben­efited” from his “wise counsel”.