The Federal Cabinet has urged the Supreme Court to immediately take up the Presidential Reference regarding the judicial murder of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced this, while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He said that a full court should hear this matter to correct the wrongs committed in history.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that Bhutto’s reference has been lying before the apex court for the last 12 years. He said that a formal letter will be written to the Supreme Court to hear this reference and rectify the historic mistake.

The House also offered fateha for the departed soul of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant higher status to the PPP founder in heaven.