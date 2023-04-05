Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Cyber Crime Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man involved in telephone banking fraud in Rawalpindi and suburbs, informed a spokesman on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Aslam against whom a case was also registered under sections 419/420/109/34 of PPC and 5/4 PECA, he added. According to him, an investigation was conducted after a complaint was filed by a resident who told the FIA officials that somebody had withdrawn money from his bank account.

He said the accused had phoned him while impersonating a bank officer and obtained personnel information. The spokesman added the FIA registered a case against accused and held him besides recording a cell phone from his possession. He said that the accused transfered the amount he withdrawn from banks accounts of victims to the account of his brother. Further investigation was on, he said.