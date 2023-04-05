Share:

The latest edition of Time magazine features a cover story on former prime minister Imran Khan, titled "The Astonishing Saga of Imran Khan." The article has gained attention from PTI leaders, including former information minister Fawad Chaudhry who shared it on his Twitter account along with a picture of the title page.

International Time Cover Story… “Astonishing Saga of Imran Khan”… pic.twitter.com/iHpLpNzwg4 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 4, 2023

The article, like many Western magazines, offers a mix of praise and criticism while analyzing the current political situation in Pakistan and projecting its future, as well as that of Mr. Khan. Time magazine conducted a Zoom interview with Mr. Khan, from which they quoted throughout the article to highlight his achievements and failures, and to support their projections, both positive and negative, for Pakistan and Mr. Khan.

However, Mr. Khan's supporters expressed dissatisfaction with the article's approach and criticized the magazine and its author, Charles Campbell. PTI supporter Maaz Ud Din stated on Twitter that the commentary "does not go beyond the West's binary, myopic, and fallacious view of the Muslim world" and called it a "pathetic Orientalism."