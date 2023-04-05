Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has extended the completion date of 7th Population and Housing Census by six days till 10th April, 2023.

Keeping in view the proposal of the Provincial Census Commissioners (PCCs), Chief Census Commissioner has extended the date to complete the remaining work to ensure 100% coverage by 10th April, 2023, said a statement issued here by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In order to complete the leftover census work, a proposal from Provincial Census Commissioners was solicited requesting for more time to complete the leftover work. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has been executing the 7th Population and Housing Census digitally for the first time in the country’s history, with census field operations commencing from 1st March, 2023 and have continued till 4th April, 2023 without any interruption.

It is a great pleasure for the nation and a tremendous achievement that data of 95% listed households has been successfully collected within the stipulated timeframe through tablets across the country with only 5% census field work left either in bigblocks, blocks where census work started with some delay due to logistic arrangements or was withheld for a couple of days due to some technical glitches. In case enumerators have not visited, all citizens of Pakistan are being requested to inform PBS using the toll free number is 0800-57574 which will be functional 24/7.

The citizens can also send their complete address through SMS on 9727 for lodging complaints of non-coverage. They can also visit or contact PBS Regional Offices or the 495 Census Support Centres established at the tehsil level for registering their complaints regarding non-coverage. Simultaneously, the quality of data is being ensured through Post Enumeration Survey by using Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI) and the respected citizens are urged to extend cooperation with our team to verify their data through randomly generated calls through CATI.

It is pertinent to mention that all the structures, buildings have been listed across the country from 1st March to 10th March, 2023. During the listing phase all the residential and economic units have also been geo tagged along-with categorization/classification of economic activities as per international standards. As per data received, the total numbers of listed households to date are over 39.62 million in the country. Self-enumeration portal was launched by PBS from 20th February, 2023 to 10th March 2023 whereby the citizens enumerated themselves by using the portal launched and this method was optional. The first-ever digital census of Pakistan is being executed with great success and it is a moment of great pride for the nation as it is the largest South Asian digital census to date, the statement said.

The final phase of the census ie enumeration commenced from 12th March 2023 which remained continue till 4th April, 2023. In this phase the data about household members and their demographic characteristics, various socio-economic indicators as well as housing characteristics are being collected. The overall progress of the census is very encouraging and satisfactory. No major incident/lapse has been reported except few minor issues, the statement claimed.