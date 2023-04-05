Share:

QUETTA - Balo­chistan Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Tuesday presented shields to the officers for the best performance in the Balochistan Health Department. DG Health Balochistan Dr Noor Mohammad Qazi, Chief Plan­ning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Additional Director General Dr Shaukat Baloch, Additional Secretary Health Hafeez Ay­ghur, Divisional Director Kalat Dr Farooq, Director Institute of Public Health Quetta Dr Amin Mandukhel, Incharge Trauma Centre Dr Azimullah Babar, Head of Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta Prof Dr Karim Zarkoon, Advi­sor Human Capital Project Dr Faheem Khan, Manager TB Con­trol Programme Dr Asif Shah­wani, Deputy Secretary Health Department Saqib Kakar were prominent among others who received the shields. Address­ing the ceremony, the secretary health said that the officers who have worked hard should be encouraged. “Government is committed to bringing reforms in the health sector and those playing their pivotal role will be appreciated,” he maintained.