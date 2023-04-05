Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday decided against appearing before Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow (Thursday).

Imran Khan's lawyer told that eight cases of former prime minister were scheduled for hearing in IHC tomorrow and said Imran Khan would not come to Islamabad due to various reasons.

Lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha further said that Chairman PTI would file an application for exemption from attendance.

Earlier an interesting development was reported that Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif would appear simultaneously at IHC tomorrow.

PM Shehbaz would attend a ceremony in IHC on the invitation of Islamabad Bar Council on Thursday.