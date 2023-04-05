Share:

ISLAMABAD - Government of Italy has agreed to provide Rs500 million for Benazir Nashonuma Programme for improving the overall health condition of the children and women in the targeted districts of Balochistan. Agreement in this regard was signed between the government of Pakistan, the government of Italy and Benazir Nashonuma Programme of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), for improving the overall health conditions of the children and pregnant and lactating women in the targeted districts of Balochistan covering Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar and Lasbella.

The agreement was signed by Islam Zaib, Co-Director PIDSA Pakistan, Pietro Del Sette, Co-Director PIDSA Italy and Naveed Akhtar, Director General, Benazir Income Support Programme. The ceremony was also witnessed by Roberto Neccia, Charge d’Affaires, Italian Embassy, Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, and Francesco Zatta, Director Italian Agency for Development Cooperation. The agreement was signed under PIDSA (Pakistan Italy Debt Swap Agreement). The programme will facilitate 16,000 children under 2 years of age, by providing specialized nutritious food and taking care of immunization and regular health checks of mother and child in the above flood affected districts of Balochistan.

The Nahsonuma Programme’s objective is to prevent stunting in children under 2 years of age, improve weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduce anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies, improve awareness of maternal and early child health and nutrition, reduce disease burden through improved uptake of available health and nutrition services, and prevention of low birth weight. The whole programme covers 156 districts of Pakistan through World Food Programme and Benazir Income Support Programme. In addition to the above, a loan of 50 million Euros from the ECO Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has been signed and disbursed already.

The instrument of financing is planned to be signed during G2G in Berlin in the month of May this year. In addition to that, the French Development Agency (AFD) is also providing a grant of 45 million Euros for addressing the nutrition related issues of the residents of the Newly Merged District (NMD) and four Southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is also in negotiations with other donor agencies to secure more funds to address the issues of nutrition and improving the overall health conditions of the children, pregnant and lactating women in the disaster affected areas of Pakistan.