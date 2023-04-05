Share:

The Khunjerab Pass, a historic mountain route connecting China and Pakistan, has recently reopened after being closed for three years. This development has been greeted with great enthusiasm by the business community, local residents, high-ranking officials, and youth in Pakistan. The reopening of the pass is expected to have a positive impact on trade between the two countries and expedite the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his pleasure at the reopening of the pass, noting that it removes a major obstacle to the progress of CPEC. He emphasized that the restoration of this crucial trade route is a matter of great significance and will undoubtedly lead to increased trade between China and Pakistan.

For centuries, the Khunjerab Pass has been a vital trade route between China and Pakistan. The pass derives its name from the Wakhi language, with “khun” meaning blood and “jerab” referring to a brook originating from a spring or waterfall. At 15,397 feet, it stands tall as the world’s highest paved international border crossing and is the pinnacle of the breathtaking Karakoram Highwayand serves as the Pak-China border. Upon its completion in 1982, Khunjerab Pass replaced the rugged Mintaka and Kilik Passes as the primary route across the Karakoram Range. This feat of architecture and engineering has played a significant role in the history of the region, serving as a vital link for traders and explorers transporting goods between Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

In the modern era, the Khunjerab Pass has remained of utmost strategic importance to both China and Pakistan. The reopening of the border marks a significant moment, allowing for increased trade and exchange between the two nations. With its rich history and stunning beauty, the Khunjerab Pass is an essential landmark in the region, and the reopening of the border is a momentous occasion.

The pass was closed for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The reopening of the Khunjerab Pass is being seen as a game-changer for the region because it will provide a direct road link between China and Pakistan’s western provinces. The pass is a crucial link in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to connect Asia, Europe, and Africa through a network of highways, railways, ports, and other infrastructure projects. The reopening of the Khunjerab Pass would provide a new and more direct route between China and Europe, bypassing the traditional sea routes and reducing transit times. This would be a significant boost for trade between China and Europe, which is currently worth over $700 billion.

It could also provide China with an alternative route to the Indian Ocean, linking the Chinese province of Xinjiang with the deep-sea port of Gwadar in Balochistan province. Gwadar Port is a key element of the BRI, and its development is expected to transform Pakistan’s economy and provide China with a strategic foothold in the region. The reopening of the Khunjerab Pass would not only benefit China but also Pakistan, which is keen to attract foreign investment and boost its exports.

Moreover, the pass could serve as a gateway for Pakistan to Central Asia, which is a region rich in natural resources and has a growing demand for consumer goods. Pakistan could leverage its strategic location to become a transit hub for goods flowing between China, Central Asia, and the Middle East, thereby generating significant transit fees and boosting its economy.

In addition to boosting its trade with China, the reopening of the pass could bring many benefits to Pakistan. For instance, it could lead to the development of new industries and job opportunities in the Gilgit-Baltistan region. The pass runs through some of the most remote and underdeveloped areas in Pakistan, and the construction of new infrastructure could help to create jobs and spur economic growth. Additionally, the pass could promote tourism in the region, as it is surrounded by some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world, including the Himalayas, the Karakoram range, and the Pamir plateau. Furthermore, it could help to reduce Pakistan’s energy deficit by facilitating the construction of new hydropower projects in the region.

The restoration of this ancient route is a testament to the enduring bonds between China and Pakistan. It represents a new chapter in the history of the two nations and holds the promise of greater prosperity for both. As such, it is a cause for celebration and a symbol of hope for a brighter future in the region. In conclusion, the reopening of the Khunjerab Pass between China and Pakistan is a significant development in the context of the BRI and global trade, providing a more convenient and cost-effective route between China and Pakistan and linking the Chinese province of Xinjiang with the deep-sea port of Gwadar. The potential benefits of the Khunjerab Pass reopening are significant and could have far-reaching implications for the global economy. “The BRI and CPEC is a gift of progress and prosperity given by the Chinese leadership for the region and people of Pakistan.

— Engr Qaiser Nawab is a highly esteemed international expert on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. With a passion for global peace and climate activism, Qaiser is also recognized as a prominent Pakistani youth leader, United Nations SDGs advocate, and freelance journalist. Qaiser can be reached at qaisernawab098@gmail.com for any inquiries or collaborations.