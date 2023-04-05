Share:

On Wednesday, a pole light fell on the metro bus track near Metro Attari station in Lahore due to strong gusts and stormy winds. The incident caused the suspension of the Metro bus service in the area.

According to sources, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to remove the pole light from the track.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

The Metro bus service in Lahore was a popular mode of transportation for thousands of commuters, and any disruption to the service could cause significant inconvenience.

The authorities were working to restore the service as soon as possible.

The Lahore Metro Bus Service was operating since 2013 and had significantly improved transportation in the city.

The service covers a distance of over 27 kilometers and has 27 stations along the route.