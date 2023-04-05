Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of an intra-court appeal filed against a single-judge bench’s ruling that had rejected a contempt petition against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz over her remarks against judges of the Supreme Court.

A two-member bench, headed by LHC's Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, wrapped up the appeal after it was withdrawn by complainant Advocate Rana Shahid.

As the hearing began, the petitioner told the bench that he wanted to take back his petition. The jurists approved his plea and disposed of the case. He had filed the intra-court appeal after a single bench binned his petition seeking contempt proceedings against the PML-N senior vice president.

The petition stated that the PML-N chief organiser on Feb 23 at a public gathering in Sargodha had targeted some of the judges of the top court’s bench which had been formed to take up the suo motu notice on delay in Punjab polls. She had expressed reservations over inclusion of some judges in the bench, saying they had been part of the benches that issued verdicts against PML-N leadership.